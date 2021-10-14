The Booming Popularity of Tattoos

More than 36% of people have tattoos, and the number has been increasing considerably since the beginning of the 21st century.

The tattoo industry has been growing since the ’70s, but has been increasing rapidly since about 2000. At the current rate, the tattoo industry has been increasing 10% every decade, and it may continue to grow if more and more people decide to both become artists as well as canvases. This year alone the industry has increased itself by 23% and it’s expected to keep that number growing. But what have been the negative outcomes that tattoos have had over this period of time?

As the industry grows, so does the number of people that want to either get their tattoos removed or covered by another one. Since the rise of the industry its believed that removal services have also increased 18% and more curiously, women are more likely to remove their tattoos or cover them up than men.

On the other hand, 72% of adults cover their tattoos with clothing or have them in areas that are not usually seen by anyone. Tattoos have had negative effects on people, but what about people who are happy with the art on their body?

There are many different positive outcomes of tattoos. According to Doing Tattoos, tattoos can have healthy benefits, increasing a person’s physical and mental health. It’s believed that tattoos can strengthen the immune system. This is because ink is inserted into the body, which is detected as a problem in the body, which then increases the immune response.

While tattoos can strengthen the immune system, they can also reduce cortisol levels in the body, which leads to less stress on the body. With these reduced cortisol levels, it’s also believed that this could help people who exercise because the body is used to repairing itself in a more efficient manner.

Other than physical health, tattoos can have a very positive effect on people’s mental health. This is because most people who get tattoos are trying to express themselves, and it gives them a way to do that. Depending on the type of person you are, tattoos can boost confidence in a person and make them feel more comfortable in their own skin. With both mental and physical benefits, tattoos are all around great for people that enjoy the art and lifestyle of having them.

Tattoos have boomed in popularity and the industry has exploded in recent years. More and more people are covering their bodies increasing the size of the community. Within the next 20 years, it’s very possible that more than 50% of people will have tattoos or become an artist.

With this exciting era for tattoo artists, it’s enjoyable to see how much things have changed with tattooing and the community

.