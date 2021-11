The Picket chronicled the fun at last week’s Shep-or-Treat Halloween event in photos. Shep-or-Treat is an annual tradition at Shepherd. Students treated local kids to an evening of Halloween games, trick-or-treating and more.

To keep everyone safe, this year’s Shep-or-Treat took place outside, in the space between the Wellness Center and surrounding dorms. Students and kids dressed in costume and engaged in a evening of scary fun. All photos are by Picket photographer Jaiya Smith.