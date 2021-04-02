Students Can Receive Pfizer Vaccine Through Shepherd

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va., – Covid-19 vaccinations will be available to students this semester on campus. The state of West Virginia is providing Pfizer vaccines that are being administered to students by Shepherd’s Health Center staff in the Wellness Center. You can register here.

Students will be able to get the vaccine starting April 2. They will also offer it on April 9 and April 16.

The vaccine will be free of charge. When booking your appointment keep in mind that you will have to come back three weeks (twenty-one days) later for your second dose.

VACCINE SCHEDULE:

OPTION 1 OPTION 2 OPTION 3 1 st dose Fri, April 2 Fri, April 9 Fri, April 16 2 nd dose Fri, April 23 Fri, April 30 Thurs, May 6

You will need to bring along a signed copy of the consent form, your rambler card for verification, and to complete the daily health check form at http://www.shepherd.edu/daily-health-check.

If you decide that you no longer want to take the vaccine or you have already taken it elsewhere please be sure to email Holly Frye at hfrye@shepherd.edu. To let her know so that the vaccine can be released to the next person in line.

Lastly, remember to wear your mask and stay 6 feet away from others.

“I feel really good about it because I have been looking for places locally to get vaccinated. I live two hours away out of state and I was going to get my first shot on Easter,” said one student.

“When I heard the school was giving vaccines I signed up quickly on the earliest date,” said nursing major Elyssia Smith.

Smith noted, “this makes it so much easier.”

Exercise science major Edwina Heroe said, “I feel like it’s beneficial especially for commuters and students who are here on a student visa, who eventually have to go back to their countries. Also, some people don’t have places they can go to to take the vaccine, so I think the school offering it is a good idea.”

“Shepherd has been conducting successful vaccine clinics each week for faculty and staff since December 30, 2020,” said Holly Morgan Frye, vice president for student affairs and chair of Campus Health Task Force.