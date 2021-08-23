Starting the Semester with a Bang!

SHEPHERDSTOWN— Students can jump into campus life with a fun-filled week of activities. The Shepherd Program Board has worked hard to schedule a Welcome Week for the new semester. All of the events are free and available to anyone who wishes to attend.

Ranging from free ice cream to free games in the Game Zone, Shepherd University has provided new ways to meet new people and connect with the community. Other events include a paint night, bingo, and a grand finale of s’mores and outdoor games.

Flyers are posted around the residential and academic buildings. Students can check out these flyers or the Shepherd Program Board Instagram page for more details about the time and location of each event.

Hailey DeLaney, the Graduate Assistant for Shepherd Program Board, says that the goal of Welcome Week is to help students “build community in safe and accessible ways.” The first week of classes can be a stressful time as students get used to a new environment and expectations from their professors. For some students, the first week of classes may also be the first time they are away from home. DeLaney says this week “gives a low stake opportunity to branch out and explore campus.”

As the semester continues, the Program Board hopes that students will form lasting connections at these events. Events such as paint night and bingo continue throughout the semester. If students enjoy these events during Welcome Week, they will be more likely to attend future events. DeLaney summarizes this hope by saying that returning students prove that the events are “working” to help build community and connections.

Overall the basis of Welcome Week is for students to “just have fun” states DeLaney. Come hang out with your friends at these events or come to make some new ones! Welcome week was created by students for students so come and enjoy some of what Shepherd has to offer.