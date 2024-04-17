SPORTS RECAP: Both Men and Women Tennis Teams take detrimental losses, Baseball takes home wins and defeats once again, Men’s Golf finishes sixth in Millersville Invite.

This past week, the Shepherd University Baseball team had two doubleheaders against Bloomsburg University, both home and away. They then traveled to Kutztown Pennsylvania where they faced the Golden Bears for another doubleheader. Meanwhile, the Softball team took some trips where they traveled to face Millersville and Kutztown, playing against both teams in doubleheaders. They then hosted East Stroudsburg and Bloomsburg for doubleheaders here in Shepherdstown. The Women’s Tennis team took a trip to Buckhannon to play against West Virginia Wesleyan and later in the week hosted Millersville and Edinboro University while the Men’s Tennis team stayed home for the week to play against the same teams. The Men’s Golf team traveled to Pennsylvania for the Millersville Invite while the Women’s Lacrosse only had one game where they hosted Bloomsburg University.

Softball

Apr. 8: Game One @ Millersville

Last Monday, the Softball team traveled to Millersville Pennsylvania to face off against Marauders in a doubleheader. In their first matchup, the Rams started off very slow as by the end of the third inning, the Marauders were up 3-0. Millersville kept the lead throughout the game, handing the Lady Rams a 3-7 defeat.

Junior infielder Lexi Clatterbuck led the Rams with two runs batted in.

Freshman pitcher Madelayne Ruffner led the Rams with four strikeouts.

Senior second baseman Caitlin Donnelly and Freshman first baseman Brenna Collis both led the Rams with three put-outs each.

Apr. 8: Game Two @ Millersville

In the second game against Millersville, the Lady Rams turned around and held their ground. In the first two innings, they put up six points giving them a stretched lead against the Marauders. By the end of the game, the Rams kept that lead and defeated the Marauders 7-5.

Senior outfielder Isabella Forte and Senior outfielder Olivia Reese both led the Rams with two runs each.

Donnelly led the Rams with two runs batted in.

Grad-student pitcher Katie Laing led the Rams with eight strikeouts.

Senior catcher Alex Mantz and Freshman catcher Madelyn Chambers both led the Rams with five put-outs each.

Apr. 9: Game One @ Kutztown

Last Tuesday, the Lady Rams traveled to Pennsylvania to face Kutztown’s Golden Bears, who hosted the Rams to a doubleheader. In their first matchup, the Rams started off strong putting up three points in the first inning. They kept that lead and ended up beating the Golden Bears 10-5.

Forte and Reese both led the Rams with three hits each.

Mantz added a homerun and led the Rams with four runs batted in. Ruffner led the Rams with 10 strikeouts.

Chambers led the Rams with 10 put-outs.

Apr. 9: Game Two @ Kutztown

In the second matchup, the Golden Bears got the best of the Lady Rams. They ended the game strong with putting eight points up in five innings. Forcing the game to get cute short as it was a 0-8 blowout with the Rams in defeat.

Laing and Freshman pitcher Trynda Mantz both led the Rams with one strikeout each.

Collis led the Rams with five put-outs.

Apr. 12: Game One vs. East Stroudsburg

On Friday, the Lady Rams hosted East Stroudsburg’s Warriors in another doubleheader. In their first game, Shepherd started off strong in the first inning by adding four points. Shepherd held a 5-4 lead by the sixth inning, and it seemed as if the Rams were going to win this game until the Warriors blew Shepherd out in the seventh, adding two points to hand the Rams a 5-6 defeat.

Reese and Clatterbuck both led the Rams with two hits each.

Sophomore catcher Camdyn Noland and Clatterbuck both led the Rams with two runs batted in.

Ruffner led the Rams with 10 strikeouts.

Chambers led the Rams with eight put-outs.

Apr. 12: Game Two vs. East Stroudsburg

Their second matchup was a very short game as the Rams were blown , beating them 0-11.

Senior pitcher Hannah Ruffner, Senior pitcher Kourtney McNatt, and Laing all led the Rams with one put-out each.

Collis led the Rams with five put-outs.

Apr. 13: Game One vs. Bloomsburg

Last Saturday, Shepherd hosted Bloomsburg University in once again, another doubleheader. In their first matchup, it was a back-and-forth game whereby the sixth inning the game was tied 4-4. That was until the Huskies put four points on the board in the seventh, handing the Rams a 6-8.

Reese and Junior first baseman Lauren Moore both led the Rams with three hits each.

Moore had an amazing night at the plate by hitting two home runs and having four runs batted in.

Ruffner led the Rams with three strikeouts.

Reese led the Rams with five put-outs.

Apr. 13: Game Two vs. Bloomsburg

Not much happened in the first six innings of the second matchup as it was tied 1-1 till the Huskies added four points in the seventh with the Rams losing 1-5.

Mantz led the Rams with one run batted in. Ruffner led the Rams with 10 strikeouts.

Collis led the Rams with nine put-outs.

Rams Tennis

Apr. 9: Match One vs. Millersville

On Tuesday, the Men’s Tennis team hosted Millersville University. With the Rams having trouble winning any matches, the Marauders swept the Rams off their own home court in a 0-7.

Men’s Singles

Lino Morin (MU) def. Arka Genguly (Shep) 6-3, 6-3

Valentin Ebner (MU) def. Nicholas Espinoza (Shep) 6-1, 6-3

Been Maciel (MU) def. Fabian Telschow (Shep) 6-1, 6-1

Jasper De Koning (MU) def. Jeremy Williams (Shep) 6-1, 6-3

Sander Wulf (MU) def. Khalid Alsadek (Shep) 6-0, 6-1

Sebas Castro (MU) def. Hamilton Hall (Shep) 6-1, 6-0

Men’s Doubles

Dylan Tull/Zach Pernia (MU) def. Genguly/Espinoza (Shep) 6-2

Lino Morin/Sebas Castro (MU) def. Curry Taylor/Telschow (Shep) 6-2

Valentin Ebner/Jasper De Koning (MU) def. Williams/Hall (Shep) 6-0

Apr. 13: Match Two vs. Edinboro

On Saturday, the Rams hosted Edinboro University, playing similarly as Tuesday with the Rams struggled to win any matches forcing them to lose against the Fighting Scots 0-7.

Men’s Singles

Thomas Buchard (EU) def. Genguly (SHEP) 6-4, 6-1, 6-1

Fabrico Sosa Pons (EU) def. Espinoza (SHEP) 6-3, 6-4, 6-1

Manav Sreekumar (EU) def. Telschow (SHEP) 6-2, 6-3

Masayuki Matsuno (EU) def. Taylor (SHEP) 6-0, 6-2

Alfredo Valero Garcia (EU) def. Hall (SHEP) 7-5, 6-0

Kai Chin Chen (EU) def. Alsadek (SHEP) 6-1, 6-0

Men’s Doubles

Thomas Buchard/Manav Sreekumar (EU) def. Genguly/Espinoza (SHEP) 6-3

Fabrico Sosa Pons/Alfredo Valero Garcia (EU) def. Taylor/Telschow (SHEP) 6-4

Kai Chin Chen/Masayuki Matsuno (EU) def. Williams/Hall (SHEP) 6-0

Rams Baseball

Apr. 7: Game One @ Bloomsburg

On Sunday the Baseball team traveled to Pennsylvania to face off against Bloomsburg University. They were hosted by the Huskies for a doubleheader where in their first matchup, it was very quiet throughout the first six innings. That was until the Rams added three points in the seventh and beat the Huskies 4-1.

Junior outfielder Mike Guzzardo, Freshman catcher Collin Snyder, and Junior third baseman Aidan Greaney all led the Rams with two hits each.

Redshirt Junior Wyatt Miles and Senior outfielder Corey Jamison both had home runs.

Jamison led the Rams with three runs batted in.

Redshirt Freshman pitcher Daniel Quintana led the Rams with seven strikeouts.

Snyder led the Rams with 10 put-outs.

Apr. 7: Game Two @ Bloomsburg

In the second game, it was very quiet once again with it being tied 1-1 through the first four innings. But it seemed as if the roles reversed once the Huskies put up two points in the fifth and sixth innings. The Rams were not able to make a comeback, losing 1-5 in the end.

Junior shortstop Greg Borges led the Rams with one run batted in.

Freshman pitcher Michael Burnley led the Rams with seven strikeouts.

Junior catcher Brayden Meskill led the Rams with six put-outs.

Apr. 8: Game One vs Bloomsburg

Last Monday, the Rams hosted Bloomsburg in a doubleheader. In their first matchup, the Rams kept a one-point lead through most of the game and capped it by adding two more points in in the seventh inning. The Rams defeated the Huskies 4-3.

Redshirt Junior outfielder Sam Daggers was a monster at the plate leading the Rams with three hits.

Daggers let the Rams with two runs batted it, as well as adding a pair of homeruns along with Snyder and Jamison.

Redshirt Junior pitcher Trevor Sharp led the Rams with five strikeouts.

Snyder led the Rams with 11 put-outs.

Apr. 8: Game Two vs. Bloomsburg

In the second matchup, it was the Huskies show. They started off hot as by the end of the third inning, the Huskies were in the lead 9-0. In the end the Rams got swept underneath their feet and lost against the Huskies with the final score being 3-14.

Miles led the Rams with two hits.

Grad-student infielder Connor Dewees hit a home run which made him lead the Rams with three runs batted in.

Redshirt Junior pitcher Daniel Keane led the Rams with four strikeouts.

Meskill led the Rams with 10 put-outs.

Apr. 13: Game One @ Kutztown

On Saturday, the Rams traveled to Kutztown to face off in a doubleheader against the Golden Bears. In their first matchup, the Golden Bears were on fire adding six points in the fourth inning. Unfortunately, the Rams were defeated by the Golden Bears 10-3.

Daggers took control of the plate once again by hitting a home run and leading the Rams with two runs batted in.

Senior pitcher Aaron Snyder led the Rams with five strikeouts.

Snyder led the Rams with seven put-outs.

Apr. 13: Game two @ Kutztown

In the second matchup, the Golden Bears struck first in the second inning. That was until the Rams put six points on the board in the third and maintained a huge lead all throughout the game, beating the Golden Bears 8-2.

Borges, Greaney, and Senior outfielder Idris Carter all shot a home run.

Greaney led the Rams with four hits and three runs batted in.

Senior pitcher Chris Chaney led the Rams with two strikeouts.

Greaney led the Rams with six put-outs.

Lady Rams Lacrosse

Apr. 13: vs. Bloomsburg

On Saturday, the Rams hosted #23 Bloomsburg in Shepherdstown. It was a fun matchup to say the least as both teams fought hard, and both put points up on the board. By halftime, the Rams were in the lead 7-5 and as they maintained their lead throughout the game, they ended up beating the Huskies with the final score being 13-9.

Junior midfielder Katie Paredes, Junior attacker Kelsey King, and Sophomore attacker Holly Poe all led the Rams with three goals each.

Sophomore goalie Destiny Rockwell led the Rams with eight saves.

Lady Rams Tennis

Apr. 7: Match One @ West Virginia Wesleyan

On Sunday, the Women’s Tennis team traveled to face off against West Virginia Wesleyan College. While there, the Rams only managed to win one match as the final score was 6-1 with the Bobcats beating the Rams.

Senior Marketa Beladova was the only Lady Ram to win her singles match 7-5, 6-4.

Singles Results

Beladova (SHEP) def. Dominique Jansen (WVW) 7-5, 6-4

Omolade Aderemi (WVW) def. Ximena Bolanos Tellez (SHEP) 6-1, 6-0

Sneha Sundaraneedi (WVW) def. Isabella Mascari (SHEP) 6-1, 6-2

Hailey Banda (WVW) def Kayda Shives (SHEP) 6-0, 6-2

Emily Lybarger (WVW) def. Brianna Caceda (SHEP) 6-0, 6-0

Marisa Lauffer (WVW) def. Alexus Vaughn (SHEP) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles Results

Dominique Jansen/Sneha Sundaraneedi (WVW) def. Beladova/Bolanos Tellez (SHEP) 6-1

Hailey Banda/Omolade Aderemi (WVW) def. Mascari/Shives (SHEP) 6-1

Emily Lybarger/Marisa Lauffer (WVW) def. Caceda/Vaughn (SHEP) 6-0

Apr. 9: vs. Millersville

On Tuesday the Lady Rams hosted Millersville University. Just like the previous game, they struggled to put points on the board as only one Ram won her match. The final score was 1-6 .

Beladova won her singles match 4-6, 7-5, 10-4.

Singles competition

Beladova (SHEP) def. Hui Jen Soo (MU) 4-6, 7-5, 10-4

Chloe Abramowitz (MU) def. Bolanos Tellez (SHEP) 6-0, 6-2

Sido Rault (MU) def. Mascari (SHEP) 6-1, 6-2

Lauren Hayes (MU) def. Shives (SHEP) 6-0, 6-1

Sophie Lanius (MU) def. Caceda (SHEP) 6-2, 6-0

Lucie Consigiliere (MU) def. Vaughn (SHEP) 6-0, 6-0



Doubles Results

Chloe Abramowitz/Sido Rault (MU) def. Beladova/Bolanoa Tellez (SHEP) 6-1

Hui Jen Soo/ Lauren Hayes (MU) def. Mascari/Shives (SHEP) 6-0

Sophie Lanius/Lucie Consigiliere(MU) def. Caceda/Vaughn (SHEP) 6-0

Apr. 13: vs. Edinboro

On Saturday, the Rams hosted Edinboro University. During the series of matches, the Rams struggled once again. It was a hard game to watch as the Rams lost once again with the final score being 1-6.

Vaughn won by default.

Vaughn and Caceda won their doubles matchup.

Singles competition

Johanna Priedite (EU) Beladova (SHEP) 7-6, 6-1

Cecilia Carayol (EU) def. Bolanos Tellez (SHEP) 6-0, 6-0

Luciana Ponce (EU) def. Mascari (SHEP) 6-1, 6-0

Rafaella Negrao De Almeidadea (EU) def. Shives (SHEP)

Lara Sener (EU) def. Caceda (SHEP)

Vaughn (SHEP) wins by default



Doubles Results

Johanna Priedite/Cecilia Carayol (EU) def. Beladova/Bolanos Tellez (SHEP) 6-4

Luciana Ponce/ RafaellaNegrao De Almeidadea (EU) def. Mascari/Shives (SHEP) 6-2

Caceda/Vaughn (SHEP) wins by default

Rams Golf

Apr. 8: Millersville Invite

The Men’s Golf team traveled to Pennsylvania for the Millersville invite. The Rams shot a 633 to take sixth place out of nine teams.

Grad-student Chris Neighbors shot a 154 to tie for 12th.

Sophomore Nop Satjavitvisarn shot 159 to tie for 21st.

Sophomore Joey Leisinger shot 160 for 26th.

Sophomore Trey Rios shot 162 for 27th.

Sophomore Mogan Dehoff shot 163 to tie for 28th.