Simmons-Harden blockbuster deal highlights NBA trade deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers have finally moved on from Ben Simmons with a trade that ends the 6’11” point guard to the Brooklyn Nets along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks. In return, the Sixers will receive all-star guard James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Simmons, who hasn’t played a minute for the Sixers this season, requested a trade not too long after the Sixers fell to the Hawks in the playoffs last year. The Australian guard will continue to work with a therapist to prepare for a major role with the Nets, per his agent Rich Paul.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to get him back to play, but it’s a great step in the right direction,” said Paul to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

Regarding the Harden-Nets relationship – to quote the legendary rapper Jay-Z — “It was all good just a week ago,”

Reports from Wojnarowski came out the day of the trade deadline that Harden had not formally asked for a trade from the Nets in fear of receiving backlash from this being his second trade in a little over a year.

However, with Kyrie Irving still unvaccinated and only permitted to play in away games, the “Big 3” that Brooklyn had formed with championship hopes only managed to play 16 games together, recording a win to loss ratio of 13-3. Harden was most likely looking for more stability while the Sixers were looking for a worthy trade package for Simmons and that is exactly what each of them found.

This transaction proves to be beneficial for both teams as Brooklyn receives a young player in Simmons who can guard all five positions while also being a primary facilitator and ball handler for them while Philadelphia also gets an all-star caliber player and vet in Harden – who will more than likely serve as one of the franchise’s main ball handlers, facilitators and scoring options.

Drummond will also provide the Nets with additional size, something they’ve been missing this season. Seth Curry – who’s been averaging 15 points and 4 assists and shooting 40% from 3-point range will add onto the Nets stable of guards while also allowing the Sixers to retain young guard Tyrese Maxey and third year forward Matisse Thybulle.

The Nets and Sixers are set to face each other on March 10 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.