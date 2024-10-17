Shepherd to Celebrate 153rd Anniversary on Friday

Shepherd University will celebrate its 153rd anniversary at the annual Founders Day Procession, which will be held on Friday, Oct. 18 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m, beginning from McMurran Hall and ending at the Potomac Place Courtyard.

The procession will be led by the Shepherd University Ram Band, and will feature the Student Government Association, a number of student clubs and organizations, sports teams, Shepherdstown’s local Mountaineer Popcorn Orr’s Farm Market and songs to be performed by The Masterworks Chorale, a chorale group based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Speakers at the procession include Shepherd University President Dr. Mary J.C. Hendrix ’74, Director of Student Life and Activities Racheal Meade, SGA President Paul Teter, as well as Outstanding Alumni of the Year Paul ’74 and Pattie ’73.

Founders Day has been celebrated at Shepherd University since the 1950s, according to the Scarborough Library Archives., which is dedicated to celebrating the founding of the university in 1871 and recognizing Alumni throughout Shepherd’s history.

Food and drink will be provided to the public and members of the procession.