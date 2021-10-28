Shepherd Comm Department Hosts 6th Annual Costume Contest

Shepherd University’s Communications Department has kicked off its sixth annual Halloween Costume contest. The contest runs from October 26 to October 31. The event is open to all students, faculty, and staff at Shepherd.

“It is a great way to show off one’s costume and get in the Halloween spirit.” said Dr. Matthew Kushin of the Communications Department.

Participants are asked to submit their photos by posting them on Instagram and including #ShepCommContest in their post to be entered. Posts must also tag @ShepComm to be valid.

Aside from eternal infamy as the spookiest costume in town, the winner will also receive the annual Shepherd Comm mug. All participants are offered the opportunity to show off their best costumes, but only one will win!

Voting for the winner will take place on Twitter @ShepComm on November 2nd under a Twitter poll.

Entry for the contest closes at Noon on November 1st. Winners will be announced on November 4th.

“We’ve had lots of creative entries over the years. Will yours be the winner this year?” -Dr Kushin.

To stay up to date on the contest, follow Instagram.com/Shepcomm