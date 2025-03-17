SGA RECAP: Volunteers work on Little House, 2025-2026 SGA officer applications now open

SGA Begins Little House Renovation

On Feb 27, the Shepherd University Student Government Association and student volunteers worked on taking out furniture in the Little House to begin the process of removing lead paint from its walls.

“Hopefully the Little House will be open again later this Spring. We’re aiming for April,” SGA Communications Director Joanna Schoonover said.

The team consisted of the Head of Student Activities and Leadership Racheal Meads, Schoonover, Campus Relations Officer Kierra Westfall, Parliamentarian Joshua Molina, and Shepherd Students Brooklyn Gholston, Anika Wirt and Elizabeth Greenfield.

Vice President of the Colliers International Northern Virginia Office Joy Lewis, and Chief Financial Officer at Civil-Military Innovation Institution Inc (CMI2) Eric Lewis, who are Shepherd alumni, were also volumeters.

The team worked on removing the furniture, assessing it for future use, and making sure the interior of the house was clean. The furniture of the Little House is being stored in the basement of Eric’s accounting firm, CMI2, previously the old human resources building.

Applications for 2025-2026 SGA Election is Now Open

Applications for 2025-2026 SGA officer positions have been open since Feb. 28.

The following are open:

SGA President, SGA Vice President, Senior Class President, Junior Class President, Sophomore Class President, Transfer Senator, Resident Senator, Commuter Senator, SLC Representative.

“Serving on the SGA is a great way to represent your fellow students and advocate for their needs and concerns, build leadership skills, and become more involved on campus,” the email sent by Student Affairs stated.

The deadline for most applications is March 18. However, Communications Director, Campus Relations Officer, Treasurer and Parliamentarian positions will remain open until April 7.

“SGA Executive Board positions are going to be decided by your upcoming SGA President and your upcoming SGA Vice President,” Molina explained.

Campaigning will begin on March 19, after the forms have closed. Elections are set to take place March 31 through April 4, according to Molina.

Academic Calendars endorsed by SGA

On March 4, SGA endorsed the proposed academic calendars for the 2025-2026 academic school year, summer 2026, and an outline for 2026-2029 years.

Shepherd’s Day of Giving

Shepherd’s annual Day of Giving will take place on March 19. Organizations that wish to participate should make a custodial account soon through the Shepherd Foundation. If a group is not sure if they have a custodial account, they should contact the Director of Donor Engagement and Strategic Initiatives Meg Patterson. Organizations that wish to make a video to promote their group should do so before March 19 to get it approved by the Foundation.

“Even if you’re not asking for something for your organization, we want you to still be putting your information out there, sharing posts, because that’s how we get other folks to support scholarships at Shepherd,” Meads explained.

Upcoming SGA Meetings

At this week’s meeting on March 18, Shepherd University President Dr. Mary J.C. Hendricks will be a guest speaker. The following meeting on March 25, Shepherd’s new Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jack DeRochi will be guest speaker.