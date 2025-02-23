SGA RECAP: Shepherd receives $30 million state grant, new multipurpose building to replace Rams Den

The Shepherd University Student Government Association (SGA) announced at their weekly Tuesday meeting that the University will begin the construction of a new multipurpose building aimed to be finished by June 2026. It will feature a new dining hall aimed at replacing Rams Den and will include locker rooms for sports teams as well as faculty offices.

The funds used for the project will be from a $30 million West Virginia State grant, according to Director of Student Activities and Leadership Racheal Meads.

“This is a grant from the state, from the legislature, not money that is coming out of your tuition or your fees,” Meads explained. The Shepherd Administration did not immediately reply for further comment on when the University was given the grant.

The new multipurpose building will be behind Potomac Place and West Woods Suites, according to Meads, with a majority of the building space being used for the various sports teams on campus.

“For every single square foot of dining there is three and a half feet for athletics,” explained SGA Treasurer L.J. Kesner.

Rams Den, the current buffet-style dining hall, will remain open, according to SGA President Paul Teter.

The funds will also be allocated for repairs to campus housing, including Potomac Place and Dunlop and Printz Apartments, as well as the construction of other new buildings, according to Meads.

Joshua Molina becomes SGA Parliamentarian

The SGA welcomed freshman Joshua Molina as Parliamentarian of the Student Government’s Executive Board.

His role as Parliamentarian is to interpret the [SGA] Constitution, as well as having “the final word as to whether any act of the Executive Board or Senate is Constitutional, is responsible for running any and all campus-wide elections, is chair of the Election Committee, shall facilitate Senate meetings in the event the President and Vice-President are absent, shall oversee attendance at senate meetings,” according to the SGA website.

Jefferson County Commissioner Cara Keys speaks to the SGA

Jefferson County Commissioner Cara Keys was guest speaker at the meeting, sharing with student senators her role in local government. She represents the Shepherdstown Magisterial District.

Keys is new to politics, being elected Nov. 2024. Her motivation for running was her concern for issues on a local level. “I wanted my reason for stepping forward and putting my hat in the ring in this way was to focus on the county issues that were in dire state last year,” she explained.

As County Commissioner, Keys had four priorities: zoning ordinances, new buildings, civility with stability at the front, and commercial tax base. Keys hopes to bring all county departments to one building and are “trying to figure out how financing will work” currently.

“I think an example of a commissioner is someone who just focuses on the issues as they come up,” Keys said.

County Commission meetings happen the first and third Thursday of the month and are open to the public online or in person at Old Charles Town Library.

Shepherd receives monetary gift from the WISH Foundation

The Women Investing in Shepherd (WISH) Foundation have “gifted” a sum of money to Shepherd to remove lead paint from the Little House, according to Meads.

It is a small historical building on the west side of campus that “is the most visited spot in Shepherdstown,” Meads said.

The Shepherd Administration did not immediately reply for further comment on how much money was given to them.

Volunteers with Meads will begin removing the furniture from the building to assess the condition. Once the paint is removed and it is safe to enter, the house will have a small, soft reopen before a grand opening. Meads will lead a group of volunteers will meet on Feb. 27 to deep clean the Little House, and a grand reopening will happen at a later date.

Campus Events

Shepherd will host a Day of Giving event, which “is a 24-hour celebration of community and philanthropy” according to the Shepherd University Foundation.

It will be hosted on March 19, and student clubs and organizations who wish to join mustto have a foundation custodial account by March 5 to be a “ram-bassador.” This is a title given to the advocate of the club or organization, with each group taking all the money they raise for themselves.

At the next meeting, the SGA will hold a vote for the 2025-2026 academic year, and outline for 2026-2029 academic years. This meeting will take place on March 4, as SGA does not meet during midterms week.