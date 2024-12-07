SGA RECAP: Mayor Gatz speaks to SGA, Midnight Breakfast set for Dec. 8

Nov. 19 SGA Meeting

Gatz speaks to SGA before Thanksgiving Break

On Nov. 19, Shepherdstown Mayor James Gatz spoke to the Shepherd University Student Government Association about the strength of a community when people in power “nurture it.”

The Gatz introduced housing costs, new developments, and how Shepherdstown tourism can be raised.

“I want to make sure our downtown area is as welcoming and vibrant as it can be,” he said.

The Shepherdstown Town Hall posted a form for residents of Shepherdstown and the surrounding area to issue local concerns in the new official Shepherdstown website, according to Gatz.

SGA needs Student Representation in Campus Oversight Committees

SGA President Paul Teter announced to student senators that SGA “needs two representatives for the Core Curriculum Committee” and “one student representative for the Technology Oversight Committee,” which are both under the Faculty Senate on campus.

The Core Committee, part of the Faculty Senate, comprises of faculty senate members and two student-body senators who review and confirm anything related to the Core Curriculum courses offered at Shepherd and “meets the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 4:10pm,” according to Teter.

The Technology Oversight Committe, also a group of faculty senate members and one student, oversee all campus technological needs. Its meeting time “is to be determined by its members,” Teter said.

SGA announces Women’s Soccer PSAC Victory

SGA Communications Director Joanna Schoonover announced that the Shepherd Women’s Soccer team made history on Nov. 17, winning Shepherd’s first-ever PSAC Championship title.

The Lady Rams bested the Kutztown University of Pennsylvania Golden Bears 3-2 in Erie.

Dec. 3 SGA Meeting

Program Board announces semesterly Midnight Breakfast tradition set for Dec. 8

The Shepherd semesterly tradition of Midnight Breakfast, in which Rams Den is open for a late-night breakfast from 10:00 p.m. to midnight every Sunday before finals week will be on Dec. 8.

Program Board is also holding a study focus table at Rams Den this Friday Dec, 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, and a Sack-O-Snacks table on Dec. 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Rams Care to Participate in the annual Shepherdstown Christmas Parade

Rams Care, a student-led mental health awareness club on campus, will participate in the 2024 Shepherdstown Christmas Parade this Saturday, Dec. 7.

The parade, organized by the Shepherdstown Rotary Club, begins at 10:00 a.m. in front of the Trinity Episcopal Church on German Street and will end close to 11:00 a.m. to Princess Street, according to the rotary website.

SGA Needs Campus Relations Officer

SGA Vice President Jackson Heath announced that the Executive Board for the student representative body needs a Campus Relations Officer.

Members of the student body who are interested in the position can apply on RamPulse, according to Heath.

Delta Sigma Pi holds Raffle for Beats Solo 4 headset till Dec. 20

Coed fraternity Delta Sigma Pi – Epsilon Kappa is holding a raffle for the Beats Solo 4 headset, which began on Dec. 3 and will end on Dec. 20.

One raffle is $5 and five raffles are $20, according to a DSP representative to SGA.

Students may join the raffle by either filling out a google form on the fraternity Instagram page or by asking a frat brother.

The raffle winner will be announced on Dec. 20, according to a DSP representative. The headset will be shipped to the winner, if necessary.