Sept. 30 Fundraising Run to Benefit Make-A-Wish Children

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV — Wishmakers on Campus and Student Government Association are sponsoring a Glow for a Cause 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on Friday, September 30, at 7 p.m. beginning at the Suzanne Shipley Wellness Center and ending at the Smallwood and Small Pavilion by Rams Stadium. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. on race day. Admission is $10 for Shepherd students and employees and youth under 17; and $20 for the public.

All ages and abilities are welcome, and participants are encouraged to run or walk at their own pace. Proceeds will support Wishmakers on Campus, which is raising money to grant the wish of a child through the Make-A-Wish program.

To sign up for the run, visit the Glow for a Cause webpage. To learn more about Wishmakers on Campus, visit the Wishmakers on Campus webpage.