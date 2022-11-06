Roll Rams Roll! Shepherd Closes Out With An Undefeated Season, Tyson Bagent Breaks Record

The Shepherd University Rams football team have had themselves a dominant and impressive season, amassing a 10-0 record and reeling in their first undefeated season since 2017. This past Saturday, the Rams traveled up to East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania where they would end their regular season by defeating the Warriors 37-14. Senior quarterback Tyson Bagent (Martinsburg, W.Va./Martinsburg) completed 30-of-38 passes for 392 yards and five touchdowns.

These five touchdowns would end up giving him a DII record breaking 151 career passing touchdowns, passing the previous record of 148 touchdowns held by the head coach of East Stroudsburg, Jimmy Terwilliger.

Soon after Bagent broke the record, previous holder Jimmy Terwilliger went out on the middle of the field at the 50-yard line to congratulate him on breaking his record in a great show of sportsmanship. There, the two embraced, had a quick exchange, and went back to their sides of the field.

After the record breaking performance, Bagent posted a heartfelt caption to his Instagram account stating:

“Trying to wrap my head around this cause it’s crazy but all I really have to say is thank you to everyone involved! I hope I can be remembered as a great player to coach and a great leader.”

With their undefeated season, the Rams have clinched a PSAC conference championship spot and will face IUP away in the championship game.

“This season has been nothing but great!” Solomon Alexander, defensive tackle for Shepherd, says. “We have been connecting on all cylinders and all phases. We are going to keep this train rolling into the playoffs and to the championship.”

It is safe to say the Rams are in high spirits heading into the conference championship and the playoffs in the next coming weeks.

The Rams return to action on Saturday when they travel to Indiana (Pa.) for the PSAC Championship game. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m.