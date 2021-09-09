Rams Rally to Defeat Panthers

Shepherdstown, WV – Junior Quarterback Tyson Bagent threw for 346 yards while completing 27-of-37 passes to lead the Rams to a 35 – 30 victory over the Ohio Dominican Panthers on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio.

After the Panthers took a 7-0 lead, the Rams offense responded by completing a 43-yard strike to senior wide receiver Greg Leonard, tying the match with 2:40 minutes left in the first quarter.

Following a drive that resulted in the Rams defense holding the Panthers to a field goal, freshman Ryan Beach made his collegiate debut as he and Bagent connected on a 5-yard pass to give the Rams a 14 – 10 lead with 25 seconds left in the half. Beach would end the game as the Rams’ leading receiver with 11 catches for 129 yards & a pair of scores.

As the pendulum continued the swing, Bagent connected with Leonard again in the end zone to take a 28-21 lead following a 37-yard field goal from Jed Quackenbush for the Ohio Dominican. As the Panthers drove the ball down into Shepherd territory, they felt optimistic that their offense could punch the ball into the end zone and their defense holding the Rams to a three & out. This failed miserably after senior linebacker Chrys Lane deflected a pass that was intended for David Turner on a critical fourth down.

Sophomore running back Ronnie Brown took an outside zone up the sideline for a 63-yard score, giving the Rams a 35 – 23 lead.

Ohio Dominican’s hopes for a comeback victory were crushed when senior linebacker Frankie Stevens intercepted a hail mary pass from Evan Ernst on the last play of the game to secure the Rams win.