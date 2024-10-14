Students march with handmade signs to the JSB Pavillion in Shepherd University's Rams Rally for Respect on Sept. 30, 2024. Izzy Huesz/ The Picket.

Rams Rally for Respect, in Pictures

Shepherd University’s Program Board held their ninth annual Rams Rally for Respect march on Sept. 30, advocating for nonviolence, an end to discrimination, and promotion of diversity. All students were welcome to attend the march from the Student Center to the Jefferson Security Bank Pavilion next to Rams Stadium. Despite the rain, students, faculty and staff attended the event, including members from Program Board, Multicultural Leadership Team, Black Student Union and Shepherd Alliance For Equality.

 

A group of students, mostly MLT members, pick up pre-made signs for Rams Rally for Respect prior to the rally in Rams Den at the Student Center on Sept. 30, 2024. Izzy Huesz/ The Picket.

 

Dozens of Shepherd students march in the rain with pre-made signs to the JSB Pavillion at Rams Rally for Respect on Sept. 30, 2024. Izzy Huesz/ The Picket.

 

Former Shepherd University Counseling Services employee Gena Rockwell (front-center) and a group of students are seen marching with handmade signs to the JSB Pavillion in Program Board’s Rally for Respect on Sept. 30, 2024. Rockwell addressed students after the march. Izzy Huesz/ The Picket.

 

A Shepherd student holding up a sign during the march to the JSB Pavillion at Rams Rally for Respect on Sept. 30, 2024. Izzy Huesz/ The Picket.

 

One of the handmade signs from Rams Rally for Respect (reading “BE THE CHANGE”) at JSB Pavillion on Sept. 30, 2024. Izzy Huesz/ The Picket.

 

Shepherd students, including Shepherd Alliance for Equality (S.A.F.E) Vice President Izzy Mathews (bottom-left), hold up signs at Rams Rally for Respect in the JSB Pavillion on Sept. 30, 2024. Izzy Huesz/ The Picket.
Shepherd Alliance for Equality (S.A.F.E) President Sophie White addresses attendees of the Rams Rally for Respect in the JSB Pavillion on Sept. 30, 2024. Izzy Huesz/ The Picket.

 

Director of Social Equity Title IX and Multicultural Student Affairs Annie Lewin addresses the attendees in the JSB Pavillion at Rams Rally for Respect on Sept. 30, 2024. Izzy Huesz/ The Picket.

 

Shepherd students, faculty, and staff along with BSU Social Media Coordinator Izie Dozier (front-center) are seen listening to Gena Rockwell address the attendees of Rams rally for Respect in the JSB Pavillion on Sept. 30, 2024. Izzy Huesz/ The Picket.

 

