PRESS RELEASE: Annual Shepherd University Career Fair to be Held Tomorrow

The Annual Shepherd University Career Fair will be held tomorrow in Shepherd University’s Wellness Center from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

The Fair is an event where Shepherd students can meet professionals in fields they are interested in.

A wide variety of employers will be featured including health, local city, environmental, accounting, police departments and many more professions.

All Shepherd students were sent an email by Director of Career Services Matt Hoffman about the fair.

Students are advised to dress formal and bring their resumes, according to Hoffman’s email.