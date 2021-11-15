 Old School Rhythm & Blues: A Comeback for 2021?

As the week comes to a fresh start, musical artists continue to startle fans with their gifted talents and aspiring words. On Friday, Nov. 12, R&B duo Silk Sonic released their first album: “An Evening with Silk Sonic.” The musical pair features Grammy nominated Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak.

Live For Live Music explains that when the pair came up with the group, it was in 2017 when they worked together for part of Mars’ 24k Magic tour. The album was slowly processing and creating magic was underway. When asked about the album Mars said, “This wouldn’t happen if it didn’t make sense and it didn’t feel natural and organic.”

He then added, “This was a series of events that led us to, ‘Man, why don’t we just do it?’ Starting with the tour, us creating a friendship and a bond and talking to each other and sharing the same love for music, getting into the studio, quarantine. All of these things was the equation to get this album.”

The hit single from the album, “Leave the Door Open,” had over six nominations for titles such as MTV Video Music Award for Best R&B Video and BET Award for Video of the Year. Out of the six nominations, they were awarded three, but the streams of the hit single still rise.

With the single at 3 million streams on the Spotify, songs on the album have gotten fans attention like “Smoking Out the Window,” with 25 million plays on Spotify and “Skate” with 75 million Spotify plays.

The 1970s themed album has a track list of over nine songs featuring artists such as Thundercat and Bootsy Collins. Titles of the songs include:

Silk Sonic Intro Leave the Door Open Fly as Me After Last Night (Featuring Thundercat & Bootsy Collins) Smokin’ out the Window Put on a Smile 777 Skate Blast Off

Although Silk Sonic’s album is released, this won’t be the last time we hear from this dynamic pair, but as you take a listen to the album, the mellow sounds of jazz and blues will take over and fill your ears. As I listened to all songs from the album, by far I would say that “Skate,” and “After Last Night,” are two remarkable songs that will be on replay throughout the week.