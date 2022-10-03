Metaphysical wonders coming to Ranson

A Metaphysical Musings Expo is coming to the Ranson Civic Center on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This one-day event will feature over 65 vendors from the eastern panhandle offering a variety of products and services intentionally crafted to grow one’s spiritual practice, provide healing, and offer guidance.

After hosting the first Metaphysical Musings Expo at the Clarion Inn in Harpers Ferry as the Clarion’s director of sales, she realized just how much the event was needed.

“The outpouring of support and gratitude from attendees was overwhelming.” Crystal said. “After hearing so many individuals share their experiences and their appreciation, I was committed to seeing the expo, and in turn, our meta community, grow.”

After that experience, she left her position as director of sales to focus on her passion project full-time and to start her own business, Georgette and the Moon, an online metaphysical shop specializing in crystals and divination.

At the Metaphysical Musings Expo, you can expect to find tarot readers, psychic mediums, tea leaf readers, aura photography, reiki, massage, ancestral eye readings, past life readings, holistic health practitioners, life coaches, yoga teachers, crystals, intuitively drawn soul portraits, divination tools (tarot cards, pendulums, runes, etc.), items for spell work, decor, artwork, jewelry, and much more.

At its heart, Crystal’s goal is for this event to serve and assist visitors on their psychospiritual journey. She says that whether people are new to this path or have been walking it for moons and moons, a safe, supportive environment awaits them and encourages them to explore their magic.

To learn more about the vendors and their offerings, follow Metaphysical Musings Expo on Facebook and Instagram. Inquiries can be directed to Crystal at georgetteandthemoon@gmail.com.

Tickets for the event are available at a discounted rate of $5.00 per person when purchased in advance here: https://metaphysicalmusingsexpo.eventbrite.com. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10. Tickets are not required for children under age 10.