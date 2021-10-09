Clarion Hotel to host metaphysical expo in Harpers Ferry

Harpers Ferry, W.Va. – The Clarion Hotel Harpers Ferry is hosting its first New Age event on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The “Harpers Faery Metaphysical Musings Expo” will feature over 40 local vendors specializing in magic, spirituality, healing and more.

Crystal Bowser, director of sales, is the main facilitator of the event. Bowser said she wanted to organize an event that would showcase local healers and artisans from the Eastern Panhandle.

“I’m really excited for everyone to meet the vendors,” Bowser said. “There are some incredibly unique services offered that I’ve never encountered before and products that are so mindfully crafted that you can’t help but to be in awe.”

Event vendors will specialize in aura readings, aura photography, chakra alignment, tarot reading, mediumship, animal communication, ancestral eye readings, reiki, and hypnosis. In addition, Bowser said she has booked jewelers, crystal vendors, herbalists and “any form of alternative or holistic healing.”

“Whether you’re interested in adding the perfect crystal to your collection, manifestation candles, spiritual guidance, or holistic remedies, there’s something here for you,” Bowser said.

Shepherd University student Jack Dempsey is an artist that will be featured in the expo. Dempsey will draw simple portraits for $7 and abstract portraits for $9.

Dempsey said he is eager about the local event and believes it will appeal to many community members.

“I’m so excited to see Harpers Ferry have an event like this,” Dempsey said. “The community will enjoy this whether they are already familiar with the metaphysical or just want an interesting and mystical experience.”

Bowser said she is excited to be in a position to plan an event like this, as the occult is a personal interest for her. She has practiced tarot reading for over 10 years.

Bowser said, “It’s really lovely to be on the other side of the table. For once I’m not the reader, but the one facilitating the space for others to explore the more magical aspects of their lives.”

Bowser said it has been important to her to provide a local gathering spot for a somewhat concealed spiritual community. Bowser said she hopes people will come to the event to find guidance in their spiritual practices and discover like-minded individuals.

“I think a lot of us are a bit closeted in our ‘witchdom’ or our own magic, so I’m really grateful that this event is taking place and that those interested have access to their very own spiritual playground and place to connect and commune,” Bowser said.

Bowser also encouraged those who are uninterested in the occult to come have fun and purchase something for a loved one.

“Even if you don’t subscribe to the metaphysical, please still drop by,” Bowser said. “At the bare minimum, you’ll have fun and it’s the perfect opportunity to Christmas shop for the magical beings in your life.”

Tickets for the Harpers Faery Metaphysical Musings Expo can be purchased on Eventbrite.

General admission tickets are $5. A purchase of $15 includes a ticket and a chance to win a tarot card reading from Bowser herself.

More information about the event can be found on the Facebook page for Clarion Inn Harpers Ferry-Charles Town or the Facebook event page for the Harpers Faery Metaphysical Musings Expo.

Individuals with inquiries may also email Bowser at sales@clarionhotelharpersferry.com.