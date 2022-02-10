Josh McDaniels Newest Las Vegas Raiders Coach

The Raiders are expected to hire Josh McDaniels, formerly known as the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator, as their newest head coach. The move comes after the Las Vegas franchise went through a turbulent year where they managed to make it to the first round of the playoffs – losing to the Cincinnati Bengals who would go on to play in the Super Bowl scheduled to air on Feb. 13 in SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams.

Over the past 8 months, the Raiders have lost a general manager, head coach, interim head coach and two key contributors. It was only in October when head coach Jon Gruden resigned following the release of emails where he made racist comments about NFLPA President DeMaurice Smith – stating that he had “lips the size of Michelin tires.” He also referred to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as a “clueless, anti-football f***t”

This was followed by the November release of star second year receiver, Henry Ruggs, following a fatal car crash in Las Vegas that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman. In the same month, the organization also released backup cornerback Damon Arnette. Arnette, a first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, was released after a video surfaced of him flashing firearms and making death threats.

Subsequently, after the season General Manager Mike Mayock was fired. A decision that proved the Raiders were looking to put the dramatics that filled the 2021 season behind them.

In his interview, McDaniels pitched incorporating a high-powered, aggressive style offense that he thinks will maximize the ability of quarterback Derek Carr. The system will involve two tight end sets with star receiving option Darren Waller and Foster Moreau with a lot of play action as well.

He also has plans to change the team’s approach to the red zone, stating that they were “too predictable” when operating in enemy territory. McDaniels intends to use Josh Jacobs more frequently while also relying on tight ends and more pre snap motions when near the goal line.