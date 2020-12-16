Holidate Review

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va., – Are you single during the holiday season or any season in particular? Do you have family members come up to you every holiday asking how school is, how your job is going, and worst of all, if you have a significant other? Tired of it? So are a lot of people, and if so, this is the movie for you!

Luckily, an enjoyable Netflix find is “Holidate” directed by John Whitesell. The main actress in this film is Emma Roberts, seen in movies such as “We’re the Millers,” “Aquamarine,” and “Hotel for Dogs.” Roberts spices up her compelling acting skills in this holiday comedy that recently was released to Netflix.

Roberts’ character, “Sloane” lives in Chicago and despises the holidays as her judgmental family criticizes her for not having a boyfriend. Sloane’s mother is constantly coming up with plans in order for her to find a special someone.

Heartbroken from an ex-boyfriend, Sloane goes to return her gifts after Christmas. There, she stumbles upon a man by the name of Jackson (Luke Bracey) who also is returning his presents.

They engage in conversation as Sloane talks about her Aunt Susan who brings a “holidate” to every family gathering to make it look like she’s seeing someone. Jackson soon suggests that he and Sloane should be “pretend dates” to her holiday get-togethers. Sloane declines, but then accepts his offer as they spend the New Years together.

They continue “holidating” as Valentine’s Day arrives. They also celebrate other holidays such as Saint Patrick’s Day, Easter, Fourth of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. As Jackson and Sloane try to remain friendly through their “dates”, tables turn and romance arises.

Holidate delivers lots of laughs and rising tension when it comes to the two main characters.

One Shepherd University student describes the movie as a “must see.”

“I loved the movie because I think a lot of people can relate to Sloane”, student says, “I found myself recommending it to others!”