Harvesting Happiness on Thanksgiving Day

It’s Thanksgiving Day, when the dinner table is full of stuffing, casseroles, and of course, a large turkey with gravy on the side.

Looking beyond the time off school and delicious food, this holiday is a reminder to think about the positive aspects of life and give gratitude to those around us.

Thankfulness and gratitude are powerful forces that can change one’s perspective and in turn, change one’s life in positive ways.

Gratitude is a state of mind that can improve grey matter in the brain, according to an article by Positive Psychology

Moreover, according to an article by Harvard Medical School, “Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships.”

Students at Shepherd University feel no different this Thanksgiving season.

Eider, a Shepherd senior stated, “Family, friends, and I’m closer to graduating than I thought I would be.”

Diana, another Shepherd student had this to say, “I’m thankful for all the new friends I have made this year.”

While gratitude can consist of thankfulness for the positive aspects of life, embracing life’s challenges and adversities can provide wonderful lessons that lead to growth.

The beauty of gratitude is that it is infectious, even during adversity. When one cultivates thankfulness in life, it becomes easier for others to grow and cope with life’s trials alongside you.

Gratitude can bring hope and heal people who have endured or are currently enduring difficulty, according to Psychology Today.

One powerful and positive aspect of gratitude, however, is contentment.

When one is content with what they possess, no matter how large or small, life is seen in a more positive light.

Contentment is fostered directly by gratitude in the present moment, according to Mindful. It brings forth a true sense of wellness; believing that all is well and that one does not need more to achieve happiness.

Wherever an individual may be this holiday season, reflect on blessings, however large or small, to cultivate contentment, gratitude, and ultimately, happiness.