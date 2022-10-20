Core Curriculum: Beneficial or Holding Students Back from Graduating?

The transition period into college can be tremendously overwhelming. Throughout high school, many students are persuaded to apply to colleges. During senior year, students are asked what they want to do with their lives. Fortunately, many students are capable of deciding on their careers.

Following this, the students prepare for their freshman year of college. Many individuals anticipate the freedom college portrays but they are not aware of are the impacts core curriculum classes have on their pending graduation dates.

Core curriculum classes are those added to a student’s college semesters, therefore, they can obtain either an associate’s or bachelor’s degree. But are they truly beneficial in the long run? Core curriculum classes are a variety of math, English, science, history, diversity, psychology as well as languages. The common college years are four but with the necessity of core curriculums, many students are finding it difficult to graduate within that time frame.

Colleges are an option today because numerous individuals are required to obtain a degree to succeed at a variety of places of employment. Many executives look for employees who have college experience. With that being said, college students are optimistic when involving their process throughout classes. They are open to the possibilities college classes will present them with.

Therefore, they are thrown in many different directions when they are forced to take an abundance of classes. Students who have decided to major in nursing may take a literature class. A student majoring in English may need to take a history class.

Required classes may cause students to attend college for a semester or more beyond the typical four-year program, while at the same time tuition is increasing. Many required classes are outside career choices.

Many students also find they’re under stress. They feel pressured to pass their classes with outstanding grades, stay on top of their work, and eventually graduate with the highest GPAs.

Three college students gave their perspectives on how core curriculum classes should be acknowledged in the future.

Nicole Baumgardner, a junior at Shippensburg University, has said, “I think the majority of curriculum classes are a waste of time.” She is open to college being a perfect environment to explore a variety of majors but students who are confident in their major should not have to spend money, time, and mental capacity on classes that won’t benefit them in the long run.

In addition to this, Nicole also said “In some cases, it’s beneficial to have to take a diverse amount of classes but I feel like there’s a limit to how much applies to your average major. For a stem major, more math and sciences are going to be required. For an English or psychology major, those specific classes will never be used in that type of workforce.”

Chloe Demoine, a junior at Hood College, has said “I think math and English are beneficial core curriculums but others that are required are a waste of money.” Chloe proclaims that in many careers the proper knowledge of mathematical skills and comprehension of correct grammar within writing is necessary, therefore, English and math should be the only core curriculum classes forced on college students.

“I feel like it depends on what your major is. If you’re majoring in math, I don’t see the point in taking a diversity or arts/humanities class. Also, if your major is English, I don’t see the point in taking math courses.” said Kara Simpson, a freshman at Hagerstown Community College. Kara and Chloe seem to be on the same page regarding the importance of English classes.

Kara had also said “The one class that I can see being beneficial to all is English. English/writing is an important part of everyone’s day-to-day lives. Therefore, I think that English core curriculums are the only class that is useful to all types of majors.”

Core curriculum classes have impacted the lives of thousands of college students. Students are faced with stress regarding grades and/or money. They are ultimately unaware of what the next step in their future may hold and when it will be their time to walk across the stage, throw their cap up in the air, and say that they finally did it.

Core curriculum classes should be modified as a requirement for obtaining a college degree.