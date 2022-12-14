Check out the Ho Ho Ho-liday Handmade Market

With the holidays coming up, now is the time to get your holiday shopping done. One of the hardest parts about finding gifts is that there are just too many options out there. It’s often difficult to buy gifts when quality items are too expensive, but you don’t want to buy cheap gifts on Amazon that may stop working after a few months. If you fall under this category of shoppers, then you should check out the Shepherdstown Community Club Ho Ho Ho-liday Handmade Market.

Previously called the Shepherdstown Christmas Bazaar, the handmade market is an event hosted by the SCC in the War Memorial Building at 102 E. German St. Shepherdstown, WV. From the SCC Ho Ho Ho-liday Handmade Market Facebook page, “This 2022 season, find locally made gifts you can feel great about giving! The Shepherdstown Community Club hosts local/regional artists, artisans, and designers to bring you a unique and charming shopping experience you can only find in historic downtown Shepherdstown.”

The market chooses a list of vendors that attend weekends in December through Dec. 18. The list of items includes handmade jewelry, soaps and lotions, stained glass, hand-carved wood, and many other vendors.

There will be two weekends left for the handmade market. This weekend, the market is open Friday through Sunday, Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. The event is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The weekend after will be a long weekend. The event will be open at the same hours and will be open on Friday as well from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Shepherdstown Community Club is a volunteer service organization that has been helping the Shepherdstown community since 1945. The club hosts many events throughout the year such as The Legendary Book Sale, weddings, craft fairs, and other social events.

The handmade market is a great event to attend. Not only are you buy high-quality handmade gifts, but it supports the community at the same time. It supports local companies that have vendors set up and it also supports the Shepherdstown community through the SCC.

You can check them out at Shepherdstown Community Club Ho Ho Ho-liday Handmade Market on Facebook. They have the schedule available and keep shoppers updated on what vendors will have available. You can also find information on the SCC at this link.