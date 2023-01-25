Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ‘Celebrates Diverse Culture’

A huge hit at the worldwide box office since its release, Black Panther 2 (Wakanda Forever), by Ryan Coogler has turned out to be a real success.

Whether in the United States, France or the rest of the world, Marvel fans have met in recent months to witness the return of the heroes of Wakanda.

In “Black Panther 2” ethnic and cultural diversity is highlighted. Two years after the death of the first great black superhero, Chadwick Boseman, who died, aged just 43, shook Hollywood in August 2020. Marvel Studios’ new film is one of those productions that reaches a wide audience and heterogeneous of different origins and cultures. it also offers a positive vision of indigenous peoples, drawing inspiration from their mythologies.

In the film, after the death of King T’Challa, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje struggle to protect their nation from intrusions by other world powers.

While the people are struggling to move forward, our heroes will have to face the United States and France, ready to do anything to obtain the precious resource of Wakanda (vibranium) this metal which offers the kingdom its technological domination and face another secret civilization, living in the abyss (Talokan). These multiple conflicts lead us to family tragedies as much as to geopolitical issues.

In an interview the actor who plays the character of Namor, protector of the underwater people (Talokan), affirms that “in Mexico, culturally, we deny our Amerindian roots while the majority of Latin Americans have Amerindian roots or Africans.” “I hope this film will finally allow us to accept who we are and no longer be ashamed of our roots”.

“Although Wakanda does not exist, the creators of the film ensured that everything the viewer will see and hear in the film is truly African. we see a beautiful tribute to the diversity of African and Latin American cultures which are well highlighted,” said Hannah a graduate student

“The way of showing the diversity of Africanity was marvelous “said Fatoumata, a biology student.

“Wakanda Forever is not just a dedication to the late Chadwick Boseman, but a great celebration of African and Mesoamerican culture, “ said Jacob, another student,

The “Black Panther” series is successful on many counts. But beyond this action film, “Black Panther” has managed to convey interesting messages with a political flavor.