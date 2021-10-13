Back in Action: Women’s Lacrosse

Covid abruptly stopped the end of the 2020 spring season leaving the Lady Rams missing 12 games, and only playing in five to start their campaign in a different conference.

Shepherd is honored to be joining one of the top Division II conferences in the nation said Shepherd University’s President of Athletics Chauncey Winbush.

In the 2021 Spring season, the women’s lacrosse program got a taste of the PSAC by playing in 10 conference games and winning only 4 of them. Covid robbed the team of their last 3 games due to quarantine and isolation protocols enforced by the CDC as well as the conference and their season was cut short, yet again.

President of Shepherd University Mary J.C Hendrix is excited that the Athletics Program will be committed to training the next generation of student athletes who will compete and represent not only Shepherd, but the state of West Virginia.

Returning sophomore Sam Lassahn said she sees some real potential with this team to go far. “I really think this season we can put some more wins under our belt.” Lassahn was impressed by how the girls stepped up to the competition.

Shippensburg University, Kutztown University, Bloomsburg University, Millersville University, and Lock Haven University gave Shepherd a large obstacle to overcome in the 2021 spring season.

The lacrosse team had an impressive first season in the PSAC in which 7 games were decided by 5 points, and in 3 of those games, the winning team only won by a single point.

The Rams were just short of making the conference title play last spring, and hopefully with the sights of a full season ahead, the team will have a chance to take a stab at winning the PSAC tournament in early May 2022.

Having crucial players on the field will allow the Rams to pick up where they left off at the sudden end of their last season in the Spring of 2021 and start the battle of improving their record. With 12 upperclassmen, seniority on the field will be returning to the team this upcoming season. Three-time captain and leading goal scorer, Sidney Kelly will lead the Rams for her fifth and final season. Kelly, leading the team, will also have assistance from the top 12 leading scorers who will also be returning in 2022.

With only one graduate last season, and the return of a handful of injured players, the Women’s Lacrosse team will be coming back stronger than ever.

Returning sophomore defender Tori Lassahn is thrilled to be back on the field with her team this Fall. “These couple of games this fall will really help us to build chemistry on the field and allow us to get prepared for our upcoming spring season.”

Before the upbringing of a tough spring season, the Women’s Lacrosse team had a little fall action to give them some competition they normally would not see.

The fall season for the team consists of two tournaments against out-of-conference teams where the Rams would have the opportunity to begin preparing their own game. Unfortunately, due to budget cuts, the Women’s Lacrosse team could only participate in one.

They were able to take on Frostburg State University, Bridgewater College, and Hood College on Oct. 10.