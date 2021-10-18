‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Announcement on November Update

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” sold nearly 12 million units in its first ten days of release in 2020, making it one of the most popular games of the year. “New Horizons,” like many other Animal Crossing games, is a simulation-style game and is centered around the player who must clean up and create their own village and invite villagers to stay with them along the way.

“New Horizons” adds a new twist to the Animal Crossing franchise by being about a villager who purchases a getaway package from Tom Nook and moves onto a deserted island where the player can plant flowers, swim in the ocean, or build their own home and create their own furniture.

Over time the game has featured many events such as Bunny Day in April, Wedding Season in June, and Turkey Day in November. Players also get to catch insects and fish, find fossils, and purchase artworks to submit to the museum on the island. However, players have become bored with the game due to the updates that add little to the game’s enjoyment resulting in the game losing its players and fanbase.

Fortunately, there’s a new update coming to the game on Nov. 5 that will be adding all new kinds of content such as a new store and new game mechanics as well as a new DLC coming to the game. The most anticipated part of the update is undoubtedly the new store coming, The Roost.

The Roost has been a part of many other “Animal Crossing” games such as “Wild World” and “New Leaf,” which are in the top three most popular “Animal Crossing” games with number one being “New Horizons.” It is a cafe run by a pigeon named Brewster who will sell you coffee and is interested in gyroids, which is another thing coming to the new update.

Gyroids are abnormal furniture items that can be anything and will always end in “-oid.” And along with that, there will be a new character named Kapp’n who is a turtle and will help you travel across the ocean in a boat and Harv’s famous photography island is set to become a shopaholic’s dream with stores from Redd, Saharah, and Kicks.

For the first time in the history of the game, there will be a paid DLC package called “Happy Home Paradise” that will cost $24.99 and will be available for preorder on Oct. 29. It will be very similar to “Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer” that was available only for the 3DS, but there will be much more to do.

It will allow players to design holiday homes for villagers, visit new islands, and build new places like restaurants and schools for their villagers to visit. Everything that you do in decorating and building will be rewarded with Poki that you use to exchange for exclusive items that can be used on your island.

The upcoming update for “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” has definitely been long awaited and will bring in tons of new players. You can watch the full Nintendo Direct announcement for “Animal Cross: New Horizons” here: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct 10.15.2021.