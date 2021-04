Shepherdstown, W.Va., – Jessica Daughtry is a communications major with a concentration in digital filmmaking. For her senior capstone project she produced Unsure Students – a video series designed to offer a platform for open discussion of the hardships, benefits, and overall individual experiences of soon-to-be graduates, focusing on the complexities of academic uncertainty.

“The project was highly motivated by my personal experience as a once undeclared student,” Daughtry said.