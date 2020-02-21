Shepherd Women’s Basketball Blow Out Millersville

SHEPHERDSTOWN W.Va., – The Shepherd Women’s basketball team secured their 13th win in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) on Wednesday night in the Butcher Center.

The Rams bounced back from their overtime loss on Saturday by blowing out the Millersville Marauders (8-17) 96-62.

Shepherd head coach, Jenna Eckleberry said, “I told the girls to play angry and with a chip on their shoulder because of the way we lost our previous game.”

Freshman guard for Shepherd (19-6), Abby Beeman, scored a career game high of 38 points leading Shepherd to the win.

The Marauders leading scorer, junior guard Lauren Lister had only 26 points during the game with teammate Mia Leonard, a junior guard, following with 11 points.

Marley McLaughlin, junior guard for Shepherd had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Junior forward, Sydney Clayton, who surpassed 1000 points during Saturday’s game contributed 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals to the remarkable win.

“I am just glad for our girls, they put so much time and energy into everything they do and it is rewarding to see it pay off,” said Eckleberry.

The team held their own on the court and did not lose focus, helping them gain the large point differential. Combined, Beeman, McLaughlin and Clayton ended the first half of the game with 38 points.

The women have already secured a position in the PSAC tournament set to begin in early March, but they were also ranked tenth in the NCAA Atlantic Region with many teams they used to match up against in the Mountain East Conference.

Eckleberry said that there is still a lot of basketball to be played and that the team must keep working to continue moving up in rankings.

The women will hit the road on Saturday to play East Stroudsburg at 1 p.m.