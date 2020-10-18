Shepherd University To Host Drive-In

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va., – Shepherd University will be hosting a drive-in Sunday Oct. 18 showing Halloweentown in H-Lot. Cars will be allowed to start parking at 7:15 p.m and the film begins at 8 p.m.

Students, faculty and staff are invited and are allowed to bring one guest with them. If you are a residential student without a car, Program Board will provide a space for you to socially distance yourself with a lawn chair or blanket. If you are not in car, you are required to wear a mask.

To listen, there will be speakers and a radio station that you can to tune in to in order to listen.

While the movie is free, Juneau Daggs, the program board marketing chair, says that you should bring cash as Relay for Life will be selling snacks, drinks, and T-shirts.

Program Board’s most recent Instagram post announcing the change in date from Friday to Sunday encourages students to repost it to their Instagram story and tag @shepherdpb to be entered for a chance to win a movie basket.

The winner will be announced before the film begins so they can enjoy their goodies during the movie.

To stay up to date on the drive-in and other events hosted by Program Board, be sure to follow their Instagram.