Shepherdstown, W.va., – Shepherd University has proposed turning the Riverside Market in the Potomac Place residence hall into a Chick-fil-a. Students, staff and faculty received an email from Jack Shaw, vice president of campus services, and SGA president Allison Lott proposing the idea. Shaw and Lott ask for email recipients to fill out the linked survey where alternative restaurants options could be proposed, in addition to students, staff and faculty feelings on Chick-fil-a.