Shepherd University Continues Covid-19 Safety Measures

SHEPHERDSTOWN W.Va.,– Due to the ongoing pandemic, Shepherd University has taken several safety measures to make sure that all returning students stay safe. For in-person classes, students must wear a face mask that covers both the nose and the mouth.

Before COVID-19, A typical lecture hall was one where you would walk in and sit anywhere you like. Or even next to a friend. Now when you walk into a lecture hall there are restricted areas with “do not sit” signs on them.

The reason behind the, “do not sit” signs is to keep 6 feet of social distance. For example, a lecture hall that can seat 197 only seats 23 students now. When you walk into the lecture hall you see two rows that are taped off, and they have “do not sit” signs on them.

Beyond those two there is one available row that seats three people. The pattern of skipping two rows continues throughout the room.

Exercise science student, Edwina Heroe has in-person classes this semester. Heroe says she prefers Zoom classes like she did last semester rather than being on campus.

As for the guidelines put in place, she said, “I think they’re useful if people follow them.”

In response to whether students are following the guidelines Heroe said, “Not really, people stand too close to each other in line when getting food,” at the eateries on campus.

Other than the in-person class changes, the spring semester calendar has also changed. This semester is shorter than usual. Rather than starting on Jan. 13 and ending on May 1. The semester started on Jan. 19 and will end on April 30 due to the elimination of spring break.

To help combat the further spread of COVID-19, all students are required to fill out the daily mandatory health check form. Until further notice, students should continue to follow protocols and keep social distancing.