Shepherd University begins partnership with Lackawanna College

Shepherdstown, W.Va., – Shepherd University has established a new partnership with Lackawanna College. Lackawanna is an accredited and private college located in Scranton, Pa. that offers 21 associate degrees and 7 bachelor’s degrees.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Lackawanna College,” said Kristen Lorenz, the director of admissions at Shepherd.

The transfer partnership between Shepherd University and Lackawanna College allows for Lackawanna students to transfer into Shepherd to earn their bachelor’s degree.

“This new agreement will add a pathway for students to benefit from two excellent educations: beginning at Lackawanna and ending at Shepherd. Students will benefit from having advisement from Shepherd counselors during their time at Lackawanna to ensure a seamless transition into a bachelor’s program,” said Lorenz.

“We are very pleased to partner with Shepherd and provide Lackawanna College students with more opportunities to continue their education,” said Jeff Gregory, the director of admissions at Lackawanna College. “We are always looking to work with other higher education institutions to ensure that the transfer process is as smooth and straightforward as possible.”

When asked how Lackawanna College was chosen, Lorenz said, “We found a lot of students transfer in from Lackawanna and we have already established advising with students of Lackawanna from the amount of transfer, so that’s how it got started.”

Shepherd University currently has eight transfer partnerships with community colleges.

Students transferring from Lackawanna with their associate degree and cumulative GPA of 2.8 will be able to get a 25 percent discount on out of state tuition. The discount will be applied to applicable student’s tuition for a maximum of six semesters. Students receiving the discount are expected to maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 2.8 while being enrolled full time.

Students transferring into Shepherd with a GPA of 3.5 can apply to Shepherd’s Scholars Program that will allow for honors housing and scholarships if accepted.

All transfer students of Shepherd University can apply for need-based and merit scholarships, financial aid and Shepherd’s Scholars Program. Those with an associate degree from an out of state institution and a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.8 can also get the 25 percent discount on out of state tuition.

For current and incoming students who are seeking a discount, Shepherd University is freezing tuition rates for the next academic year. Current and incoming students will pay the same tuition and enrollment rates as the 2019-2020 academic year.

“We hope to help maintain our current students and bring in more students with the tuition freeze. We wanted to help students afford college more easily, and most universities raise their tuition between 3 – 5% each year,” Lorenz said.

According to Shepherd’s enrollment history research, full time enrollment has been declining since 2011. Full time enrollment was at 3,836.6 in 2011 and is now at 2,797.8.