Shepherd to add men’s and women’s cross country programs

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. – Shepherd University will offer men’s and women’s cross country as varsity sports starting in fall 2020, Vice President for Athletics Chauncey Winbush announced on Tuesday.

In a statement released by the Shepherd athletic department, Winbush said he is excited about the reinstatement of the cross country programs.

“The addition of these programs are in line with the strategic plan of our athletic department and will give prospective student-athletes another opportunity to compete at the collegiate level,” Winbush said. “The Eastern Panhandle is a running community and I believe we will certainly attract some quality home-grown talent while also attracting great runners from the surrounding states.”

Both cross country teams will compete in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Shepherd is currently the only school in the conference to not have a men’s or women’s cross country team.