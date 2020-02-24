Shepherd baseball voted fifth in PSAC East preseason poll

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va., – Shepherd University baseball was picked to finish fifth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East division in a preseason poll released by the conference.

The Rams are playing their first season in the PSAC after spending seven years in the Mountain East Conference.

Shepherd finished last season with a 36-16 overall record and failed to make the NCAA II Atlantic Regionals for the first time since 2015.

“People really don’t know what we are capable of,” Shepherd outfielder Kendall Jordan said. “Just tell them don’t sleep on us because we got something to prove.”

The PSAC baseball preseason poll has Millersville winning the east division and Mercyhurst winning the west. Both teams received four first-place votes.

The addition of Shepherd to the conference means there are nine teams in the east while the west remains at eight.

East (first-place votes)

Millersville (4) East Stroudsburg (4) West Chester (1) Bloomsburg Shepherd Shippensburg Lock Haven Kutztown Mansfield

West