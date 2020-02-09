Jordan and Daggett Lead Rams Past Bloomsburg

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. – Phillip Jordan and Kyle Daggett combined for 43 points in Shepherd’s win over Bloomsburg University on Saturday in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference matchup.

The Rams (10-12, 6-10 PSAC) defeated the Huskies (8-15, 5-12 PSAC) 85-74 to hand them their fourth straight loss.

Midway through the first half, Shepherd took the lead for good on a three by Jordan.

Jordan was perfect from three-point range, going 4-for-4. He finished with 23 points and five assists.

Daggett’s 20-point night was punctuated in the second half on a dunk that he converted despite getting fouled. Daggett also had five rebounds and four assists.

Shepherd received offensive contributions from Thomas Lang, Jarrell Jones and Jon Preston, who each scored 11 points. Preston led the Rams in rebounding with seven.

The Rams shot 48.5 percent overall while Bloomsburg shot 52.8 percent. Shepherd made seven more three-pointers than Bloomsburg.

Max Wagner and Sam Sexton each scored 15 points for Bloomsburg. Travis Elmore and Ky Mauras were also in double figures.

Shepherd’s next game will at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against West Chester University. West Chester defeated Shepherd earlier this season by a score of 84-77.

Bloomsburg will be back at home against Mansfield University at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.