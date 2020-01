Shepherdstown, W.Va., – International students from Taiwan and mainland China are to host a Chinese New Year event on campus. The event will take place on Friday, January 24 in the Storer Ball Room located on the third floor of the Student Center to celebrate the year of the rat.

Dr. Lois Jarman said, “The students are thrilled to be sharing their traditions.

The students ask that attendees wear red, gold or yellow. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.