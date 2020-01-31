Grammy’s 2020 Review

Photo courtesy of USAToday

January 26, 2020, was music’s biggest night. The Grammy’s went live and displayed an array of artists and what 2020 may have to offer for music this year. With the shock of Kobe Bryant’s passing, Alicia Keys the host of the evening brought out Boys II Men to pay tribute to the late basketball player who died in the early morning of January 26, 2020, due to a helicopter crash. Throughout the night, there were several nods to Bryant and to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who passed away last March.

Compared to years past, the 2020 Grammy’s was jam-packed full of performances. In total, there were over 21 performances from artists that span the globe. To kick off the show, Lizzo performed a melody of her songs Cuz“I Love You” and “Truth Hurts”. Other noteworthy performances were Camila Cabelo’s “First Man” that was dedicated to her father who was sitting front row as she performed. Jonas Brother’s debuted their new song “What a Man Gotta Do” in the highest of fashion, sporting all gold outfits. Lil Nas X brought his home to the Grammy Stage in an ultimate remix of his most popular song last year “Old Town Road” featuring BTS, Mason Ramsey, Diplo, and Billy Ray Cyrus.

The biggest winner of the evening was Billie Elish, who secured four Grammys including Best New Artist, Song of the Year for her best selling track “Bad Guy”, Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and finally Record of the Year. According to Billboard Magazine, the “Big Four Sweep” as it is known has not been achieved since Christopher Cross in 1981 for his self-titled LP and song “Sailing”.

The 2020 Grammy’s are for sure going to be the buzz of this week and the performances will be replayed on Youtube in the weeks after. Let’s hope in the years to come that the Grammys continue to have amazing performances and artists grace their stage.

Here are some more photos from the Grammy’s 2020

Photo courtesy of Rolling Stone (Lizzo), Flipboard (Lil Nas X and BTS), Billboard Magazine (Eilish)