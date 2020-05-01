Governor Justice to loosen stay-at-home restrictions

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he will lift the state’s stay-at-home order, moving toward a less restrictive approach.

A “safer-at-home” approach will go into effect on Monday, May 4 at 12 a.m.

In a recent press conference, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced he may lift the state’s stay-at-home order in May.

Both Justice and Hogan still encourage citizens to stay at home unless it is for certain reasons.

One reason people may leave their homes is to take a walk, hike or jog in nature, as long as people stay six feet apart while doing so.

Luckily, Shepherdstown is located just across the Potomac River from the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal towpath trail in Sharpsburg, Maryland.

According to the website for the National Park Service, visitors centers, restrooms and camping facilities are currently closed due to COVID-19.

However, the C&O Canal trail still has interesting attractions aside from the aforementioned closed locations.

For example, there are three small, explorable caves along the trail that are located within proximity to Shepherdstown.

Directions from Shepherdstown to each location:

Snyder’s Landing Cave:

Drive from Shepherdstown toward Sharpsburg.

Drive to Snyder’s Landing (driving directions are included in the blue weblink).

Park in the small parking lot located off of Snyder’s Landing Road.

If facing toward the Potomac River, take a left onto the canal towpath.

Walk slightly further than a half of a mile.

Reach Snyder’s Landing Cave.

Use cleared path for access.

Killiansburg Cave

Use same driving directions as Snyder’s Landing Cave.

Park in the small parking lot located off Snyder’s Landing Road.

If facing toward the Potomac River, take a left onto the canal towpath.

Walk 1.1 miles.

Reach Killiansburg Cave at mile 75.7.

Used cleared path for access.

-OR-

Drive from Shepherdstown across the James Ramsey Bridge.

Take the first right after crossing the bridge.

Park in either one of the two parking lots located on Canal Road at Lock 38 (driving directions are included in the blue weblink).

If facing the Potomac River, take a right onto the canal towpath.

Walk 2.7 miles.

Reach Killiansburg Cave at mile 75.7.

Used cleared path for access.

Dam Four Cave

Drive from Shepherdstown through Sharpsburg.

Drive to Dam Four (driving directions are included in the blue weblink).

Park in the small parking lot located off of Dam Four Road.

Cross the footbridge.

If facing the Potomac River, take a left onto the canal towpath.

Walk 1.3 miles.

Reach Dam Four Cave.

Use cleared path for access.