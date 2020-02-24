Beeman and Clayton gain weekly PSAC honors

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va., – Shepherd women’s basketball freshman guard Abby Beeman and junior forward Sydney Clayton were announced as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East women’s basketball athletes of the week on Monday.

Beeman was named PSAC East athlete of the week for the second time this season. She averaged 30 points per game in the Shepherd’s two games this past week.

“It feels great to win PSAC East athlete of the week,” Beeman said. “I’m excited to see what we can achieve as a team as we get ready for the playoffs.”

Beeman posted a career-high 38 points against Millersville on February 19.

Clayton was named defensive player of the week in the PSAC East for the fourth time this season. She averaged 3.5 blocked shots in Shepherd’s last two games.

“I’m just going to keep working hard,” Clayton said. “Maybe if I finish this week out strong I’ll be able to get [athlete of the week] for a fifth time.”

Clayton recently surpassed 1,000 career points, becoming 21st all-time in scoring in Shepherd history.

Shepherd’s next game will be at Shippensburg University on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.