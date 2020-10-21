ACLU-WV offers 2020 Election Protection Hotline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) is working to prevent voter intimidation and reduce confusion by hosting their 2020 Election Protection Hotline.

West Virginia voters are encouraged to call the hotline if they experience problems while voting in the 2020 General Election or have questions about casting a ballot.

The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline will also be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays during early voting (Oct. 21-31).

On Election Day (Nov. 3), the hotline will be operational from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The hotline will be staffed by ACLU employees, students from the West Virginia University College of Law, and other volunteers.

Callers may leave a voicemail message if they do not immediately reach a hotline staffer. These calls will be returned as soon as possible, according to the ACLU-WV.

“Voting is a fundamental right and forms the foundation of our democracy,” ACLU-WV Legal Director Loree Stark said in a press release. “While we hope that voters do not encounter any significant issues with voting, we anticipate there may be some unresolved questions surrounding the still relatively new process of absentee voting. We are here to help resolve any questions or issues that people may require.”

The hotline phone number is 304-355-5012.

Additional information about voting in Jefferson County is provided below, courtesy of the Democrats of Jefferson County, WV.