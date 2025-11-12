Where art meets nature: exploring anthotypes with Anne Eder

Interdisciplinary artist and Harvard University educator Anne Eder visited Shepherd University on Nov. 3 to share her work with anthotypes — a photographic process that uses plant pigments and sunlight to create images.

Hosted by the Shepherd University Art Department, Eder’s lecture and demonstration explored the science and symbolism behind the anthotype process, highlighting how art and nature intersect.

Anthotype photography involves taking plants, such as flower petals, and creating photosensitive emulsions from their juices. This process depends on ultraviolet light and can sometimes take months to expose an image.

When asked how she selects her plant materials, Eder explained:

“I choose them for a variety of reasons, including chemistry, color, how meaningful they are to me personally, what sort of mythic and folkloric connotations they carry. Are they invasive species? I think of them as another language, and I try to find in these materials a syntax that seems precise, expressive and appropriate for the subject matter.”

Eder’s demonstration featured examples made from red cabbage, leaves collected on campus, and other local plants. Over time, the delicate images created through this process naturally fade as they continue to be exposed to light — a reflection, she noted, of the impermanence of nature itself.

“Here in our department, we take pride in our contemporary approach while still grounding our students in the history that shapes the contemporary practices of the current art world,” said Aimee George, photography professor at Shepherd University. “They’re trained to be technically skilled, critically thoughtful and ready for the professional art world — but we also emphasize the importance of slowing down and reconnecting with their roots. Processes like the anthotype give them space to reflect, to explore, and to make work that feels deeply personal. That kind of awareness and balance not only enriches their artistic practice but also gives them more tools and depth to carry into their professional lives after graduation.”

Eder’s artwork encourages audiences to slow down, appreciate their surroundings, and take care of the environment. Sustainability and climate change are key components of her artistic practice, which is part of the reason she works with invasive plant species.

“Seeing how she uses natural materials and honors the process has inspired me to take an even more holistic approach to teaching,” said George. “I would love to connect with Shepherd’s Sustainable Agriculture program and Tabler Farm to grow some of the plants we use in our photographic processes and to create a truly sustainable cycle between art and agriculture.”

For those interested in experimenting with the anthotype process, Eder suggests a few ways to begin.

“Find information and bring it to the attention of your professors. Ask for a more inclusive and eco-friendly approach. A great website is run by Malin Fabbri from Sweden, alternative photography and anyone can reach out to me directly through my website.”