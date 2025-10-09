Turning a core value into action: How Shepherd students serve their community

Patrick Wilson, Reporter

Shepherd students sprang into action recently, participating in the annual Fall Into Service campaign held Sept. 22-26.

This week-long initiative provided students an opportunity to engage in community service. Projects included playground clean up at a local daycare, preparation assistance for the Shepherdstown Community Club’s annual book sale and volunteering at local food pantries, among others.

Service opportunities were curated by Jackson Heath, coordinator of student community services and special initiatives at Shepherd University. When asked about his office’s role, Heath said, “We host, promote and create service projects, events and initiatives for the campus to encourage giving back.”

Forty-three students returned the favor through Fall Into Service, with 63.5 service hours completed, according to Heath.

One opportunity that resonated with students was volunteering at the campus’ Ram Pantry, an often-overlooked resource at Shepherd.

The Ram Pantry is a complimentary food pantry available to all members of the campus community — students, faculty and staff — and is located in Boteler Hall 102E on West Campus. Hours of operation are Monday from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Offerings include an array of goods, including produce grown locally at Tabler Farm, dairy products, non-perishable foods, hygiene products and school supplies.

The campus community may visit the pantry on a weekly basis, and a one-time client intake form with an active Corq event pass is the only requirement for use.

The Ram Pantry was established in 2019 by Dr. Jennifer Flora, director of the Shepherd University Wellness Center, to provide support for individuals experiencing food insecurity.

Now entering its sixth year of operation, the pantry would not be successful without dedicated volunteers like Kierra Westfall.

Westfall, a sophomore psychology student from Kirby, West Virginia, began volunteering at the pantry during her first semester of studies, after learning about the opportunity at new student orientation. “Giving back is so rewarding to me, and the pantry provided me with an excellent way to do that,” Westfall said.

In addition to volunteering, Westfall shared she uses the Ram Pantry, highlighting it as an important aspect of campus providing essential, everyday resources at no cost.

Kathleen Cole, a senior criminal justice student from Rockville, Maryland, echoed Westfall’s sentiment, sharing it helps alleviate worries and expenses for college students. She, too,She often utilizes the pantry due to its proximity to her on-campus residence hall, learning about it from a volunteer.

“Whether you need a full list of groceries or just a granola bar, it has everything you need,” Cole said.

Service, a university core value, is encouraged for all members of the campus community, allowing them to relate classroom learnings to real-world experiences, Heath shared. “Service is more than just fulfilling a requirement . . . this is your chance to step out of your normal day, put aside differences and help serve your community in need.”

When asked why community service is important, Westfall said, “Helping others is such a base value of life, and being able to serve others simply for the sake of wanting to help is a feeling like no other.”

Those interested in community service will find many opportunities on the horizon. The Ram Pantry is accepting volunteers, in addition to monetary and physical donations. Prospective volunteers are encouraged to contact ramfoodpantry@shepherd.edu for more information.

Additional opportunities can be found on the Student Community Services RamPulse, such as the upcoming Homecoming Day of Service and two flagship events in the spring: Alternative Spring Break and Relay for Life of Jefferson County.