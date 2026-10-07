The Appalachian Cultural Festival: reshaping our understanding of the people who call the region home

Bathed in the soft glow of the overhead lights, a crowd of students and locals looked at the stage as feedback finally came through the microphone. It was 8pm, and they were ready to dance.

This lively square dance was one of the feature events of the Appalachian Heritage Festival, which took place this past weekend from Sept 25-27. This year, the festival celebrated its 30-year anniversary.

The festival held music, dancing, history, and several hands-on art workshops The event showcases and teaches Appalachian culture, which has often been stigmatized and overlooked in the past.

“Rural sociology didn’t always seem to be as prevalent or as taken as seriously,” said Dr Amelia Davies Robinson, a sociology professor at Shepherd University with over 20 years of experience. “[The festival] becomes a way to transmit the positive parts of the culture and dispel a lot of the prejudice and stigma that tends to surround Appalachian culture.”

This stigma stems largely from misunderstandings of the culture and has oftentimes been a pressure point for individuals raised here.

“Theres a deep sense of, I think historical identity shame that’s been put on people because of the stereotypes and the media portrayals and the misconceptions that people have about West Virginia particularly and Appalachia as a whole,” said Rachael Meads, director of student activities at Shepherd and the festival’s founder.

This stigma surrounding the culture may slowly start to turn around thanks to events like this. To students from the region, it is a way for them to celebrate the culture they grew up with in ways they may not have always been able to.

It is not just local students in attendance however; Shepherd is home to students from all over the country and many of them appeared at the festival.

“I think [the festival] helps to educate people about the different cultures of Appalachia,” said Catarina Greene, a nursing student who is originally from California.

Catarina emphasized that she came to the festival for music, like many of the others in attendance.

“To really tell the story of West Virginia, like the story of the rest of Appalachia, is not just one thing,” said Rachael Meads. “Country music doesn’t exist without the blues. It doesn’t exist without African American music being the core of it.”

Music and oral traditions are a major component of the Appalachian heritage and are much more of a cultural melting pot than many would assume. The music is a mix of European, Native American and African American cultural influences that come together to form a style that is unique and distinct.

Jake Blount, a renowned black musician playing at the festival, highlighted these cultural influences in his own individual style on Saturday night.

“One of my favorite things about this event is really helping people see that we are far more richly diverse than people think we are,” said Rachael Meads. “Perhaps if we took more time to spend together in community where we really listen and engage with one another, maybe it’s gonna show us that were more connected than we thought we were.”