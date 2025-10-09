Success: It’s more than just checking a box at Shepherd

Midterms week is in full swing at Shepherd University, and as students seek ways to boost their academic success, the Student Success Center stands ready to assist, regardless of the challenge.

The Student Success Center, located in the Student Center, Suite 122, offers one-on-one coaching sessions, providing students with resources and strategies on academic habits such as time management, study techniques, campus communication, goal setting or attainment and more.

“We say it’s a one-stop-shop, and it’s the place you can go when you don’t know where to go first,” said Danielle Stephenson, success coach and two-time Shepherd alumna.

Sessions are led by success coaches (who are considered accountability partners) and are designed to equip students with the tools and confidence needed to succeed during their studies.

Alongside Stephenson, Juneau Daggs, Hajra Malik and Mary Beth Myers serve as success coaches, in addition to Julia Franks, chief of staff for the Division of Student Affairs and director of the Student Success Center.

Coaching sessions are complimentary to all enrolled Shepherd students. Dedicated appointments can be scheduled on the center’s website, and walk-in hours are offered Monday through Friday.

In addition to success coaches, students can meet with fellow, upper-level students, known as Peer Success Leaders (PSLs), fostering a student-to-student connection through academic support.

Like success coaches, PSLs offer scheduled appointments and walk-in office hours each week.

Samantha “Sam” Fridley, a senior communication and new media student from Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia, serves as a PSL, specializing in campus involvement, communication skills and organization.

She first learned about the Student Success Center at an accepted student day event and began serving as a PSL during the second semester of her freshman year.

Recently, Fridley has been supporting fellow students through the creation and implementation of an assignment tracker, a spreadsheet outlining all assignments and assessments for the semester’s duration.

“When freshmen come in, they’re not used to getting all their assignments at once; when they see the syllabus, it can become very overwhelming for them. So, I worked with [a student] one on one for a couple weeks to get the assignment tracker done,” Fridley said.

Through meeting with a success coach or PSL, students gain a stronger connection to campus they otherwise might not receive.

“We try to focus on the student in a holistic way. Of course, their academics and helping them build those strong habits, especially if they’re transitioning from high school to college,” Stephenson said.

Both Fridley and Stephenson commented on the anticipated increase in usage of the Student Success Center during and after midterms.

“I do feel that next week though, we are going to get a high increase of people coming in once they get their [midterm] grades, because they’re going to want to know, ‘How can I study this?’,” Fridley said.

More immediately, Stephenson added, “Sometimes, [students] come in if they feel like they didn’t do as great on a midterm as they wanted to … just to talk through that.”

The Student Success Center was launched in 2017 by Franks, while Stephenson served as a student employee in the Office of Student Engagement, where the center’s vision came to life.

While not using the center herself as a Shepherd student, Stephenson witnessed the direct impact of its work with her peers.

Shepherd University places a strong emphasis on student success. Stephenson attributes this to the campus community being driven by seeing students perform their best, ensuring they can graduate and succeed in the real world.

Fridley said that she enjoys working with students, finding it rewarding to observe their progress and see them grasp success.

“This is probably the most fulfilling job I’ve ever had in my life. I love the students I work with, I love the people I work with, and I’m really grateful for that,” Stephenson expressed with enthusiasm.

Students interested in learning more about the Student Success Center, or connecting with a success coach or PSL, are encouraged to visit the center’s website.