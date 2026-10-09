Study tips and student resources: how to prepare for test season

With midterms already here and finals now on their way, students may begin to worry or stress about their upcoming exams. Here are the top tips and resources for students at Shepherd University.

For Brenna Collis, who is a 2026 McMurran Scholar (Shepherd’s highest academic honor), and an All-American Scholar Athlete, preparing for exams starts well before the date of the test.

“I start studying the week before,” Collis said. “Whenever the module opens.”

Collis also explained how she blocks chunks of time dedicated to just studying; this way, she isn’t trying to cram it all into one small timeframe.

When it comes to actually studying, Collis uses several different methods.

“I quiz myself, or make little labeling games,” Collis said. “Flashcards, too. Or I’ll learn on quizlet.”

The Scarborough Library also has resources on campus that students can use if they are trying to make flashcards or compile information.

“We have all kinds of databases on different topics,” Scarborough Library Director Theresa Smith said. “[Students] can use the databases from home, from their dorm room, or come into the library and use the databases.”

If students are looking for places to begin studying for their exams, the library has plenty of spaces that students can use, including a 24-hour room.

“[Students] can use the 24-hour room, which is open 24 hours, seven days a week, even when the library isn’t,” Smith said.

To get into the 24-hour room, students simply enter through the side of the building using their HID apps, according to Smith. A commuter, who would not have the HID app, would need to contact the chief of police and let them know that they want to access the 24-hour room using the HID app.

There also are study pods, a new feature of the second floor that can be reserved in the library.

“It’s kind of noise dampening, has air, it has lights, it has Wi-Fi, that sort of thing,” Smith said. “But it’s an enclosed area that students seem to like.”

Students can reserve study rooms through the Scarborough Library website on the left side bar under “room reservations.”

If students need tutoring help, Shepherd offers free tutoring Monday-Friday, which you can sign up for here. Tutoring is offered in-person at the library or online.