Snow and ice test campus preparedness at Shepherd University

On Jan. 25, 2026, Shepherd University experienced heavy snow and ice, prompting a campus wide shut down and leading to coordinated efforts to bring the campus back to life.

In the days leading up to this, university officials monitored weather forecasts of the anticipated snowfall and freezing temperatures. Communication leaders held meetings to assess how the University should plan for expected conditions and to discuss how the University should plan anticipated conditions and decide whether delays or closures are required.

According to Hans Fogle, executive director of university communications, preparation begins before the first snowflake falls.

“We communicate with the contractor to make sure that they’re aware of the storm so they can get their equipment on campus,” Fogle said. “Our priority is ensuring that our students living on campus can be safely fed, so we work on residence halls first.”

In addition, contractors and other preparations are sometimes adjusted when unforeseen circumstances arise, such as ice. After the initial snowfall, the low temperatures created slick surfaces that required extra time to clear. With temperatures remaining low, melting was limited, resulting in difficult cleanup over several days.

University officials also considered commuter safety into account when evaluating closure decisions.

“We have a lot of students who commute to campus, so we keep an eye on road conditions as well as the status of our campus throughout the storm,” Fogle said.

Despite the storm’s severity, the university leaders emphasize that preparation and prioritization are key to managing its impact. Through early planning, communication, and collaboration with contractors, Shepherd University worked to keep the campus clear during winter weather while maintaining essential campus services.

From the staff’s perspective, the closure disrupted their normal routines but was handled cooperatively. Classes were temporarily moved online to help students stay on track during the storm.

“My classes were canceled for a couple of days, which I never like. I really love my routine and staying on schedule.” said Heidi Hanrahan, professor of English. “I also like seeing my students, so a long interruption makes me kind of sad.”

Hanrahan also praised the university’s response in preparation and clean-up.

“I am amazed at how well Shepherd did preparing for and cleaning up after the storm. I wasn’t surprised—our staff is terrific—but I sure was impressed,” Hanrahan said. “The university prioritized safety, which is awesome. The calls were early and clearly announced. I appreciated that.”