Shepherdstown welcomes second “No Kings” Protest this year

Members of the Shepherdstown community gathered Oct. 18 to protest President Donald Trump, as a part of the national movement known as “No Kings Day”. protestrs lined King and German streets holding signs criticizing Trump and his current initiatives.

“Bottom line is we’re fighting project 2025,” said Susan Pipes, chapter leader of Indivisible Jefferson County WV and main organizer of the event. “We believe that we need to stand against the current administration … because when you act in the matter of where you’re trying to take away freedom of speech, or you’re going after people that are your conceived enemies, you are acting as a fascist.”

Protesters gathered for a variety of reasons, but the general consensus was that they wanted to show solidarity. “It should send a message to people all over the country that even in a state as allegedly red as West Virginia, there’s a huge demand for real democracy,” explained Troy Miller, president of the Jefferson County Democratic Association.

The protest saw support from local politicians, businesses and musicians, with musical performances also taking place in front of the Shepherdstown City Hall.

Many students also joined the demonstration. “I think it’s really nice to see so many people that I recognize from campus,” a Shepherd University student shared, “It makes me feel safer on campus to know that so many people that I already know would go and support something like this.”

For more information on Indivisible Jefferson County, visit https://www.indivisiblejeffersoncounty.org/.