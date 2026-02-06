Shepherd University presidential finalists begin campus visits

Shepherd University presidential finalists have begun a series of campus visits, according to an email sent to students by the Office of Student Affairs on Feb. 2.

After a review of semi-finalists, the Presidential Search Committee (PSC) has arranged a series of five one-day visits in which students are open to participating. These visits will occur on February 4, 6, 9, 10, and 11.

The PSC open sessions, comprised of a presentation and question-and-answer, are held separately for students, staff and faculty. In addition, an open presentation session for members of the community will be held as well.

On Feb 6, semi-finalist Leamor Kahanov presented in the Erma Ora Byrd Hall auditorium.

According to a handout provided by the university, “She has overseen up to seven colleges, core academic infrastructure, information technology, information research, libraries, academic and student success programs, program development, and resource allocation.”

When asked what attracted her to Shepherd, Kahanov said it was personal.

“I think it was personal, and I’ve said it before, because that really is what drives me,” she said.

Kahanov said her interest in the position is based upon the university’s connection to its community.

“I think the mission and the ethos is clear here. And having that underlying resonates with me — that students are first, that there’s a high ethical integrity, and we want to make sure we have good citizens along with community partners,” she said. “That’s the kind of world I want to live in, and that’s the kind of space I want to live in.”

President Hendrix announced her plans to retire after nine years during an executive meeting with the university’s Board of Governors on Sept. 11, 2025.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the institution and work with remarkably talented faculty and staff to provide a quality educational experience for our students—the next generation of leaders and model citizens,” Hendrix said in a press release from the university. “Shepherd is fortunate to have a dedicated Board of Governors, a remarkable community of donors and volunteers, together with supportive state and congressional leaders, and it has been a privilege to work collaboratively with them to advance the school’s mission.”

Following each session, attendees are asked to complete a brief online survey to provide feedback.