Shepherd students travel to Washington, engage with media and former congressional representatives

Students and faculty of Shepherd University traveled to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 4, touring landmarks and networking with media and former congressional representatives at SiriusXM.

The trip was organized by the Stubblefield Institute for Civil Political Communications at Shepherd University, which helps the campus community engage with legislators while fostering civil discourse.

Participants began the day with a guided tour of the U.S Capitol, highlighting the Rotunda and former Senate and Supreme Court chambers. A visit to the U.S. Supreme Court followed, and the trip concluded with programming at SiriusXM.

At SiriusXM, students and faculty met with Dan Bush, Newsweek’s White House correspondent, and Mike Viqueria, NewsNation’s Washington bureau chief, over lunch. They also connected with author and historian Fergus Bordewich and Pete Weichlein, CEO of the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress (FMC), during an informal question-and-answer session.

Attendees then participated in a town hall discussion, “Politics Today: How do we reawaken the Spirit of Philadelphia?” The town hall featured former Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md., and former Rep. Chris Gibson, R-N.Y., and it was moderated by Steve Scully, host of SiriusXM’s “The Briefing with Steve Scully.”

The program aired Sept. 8 on SiriusXM’s Politics of the United States (POTUS), channel 124.

The Stubblefield Institute was approached with this opportunity by Scully, a member of the institute’s board of advisors, as part of its American Conversation Series, said Ashley Horst, executive director of the Stubblefield Institute.

Students in two Shepherd classes were invited to attend: Public Relations Principles (COMM 321), taught by Dr. Matthew Kushin, professor of communication and new media, and Critical Political Issues (PSCI 420), taught by Dr. Stephanie Slocum-Shaffer, professor of political science. Both professors serve as senior faculty fellows at the Stubblefield Institute.

Kushin said the trip gave students an opportunity to see how media is made. “It was cool for them to see representatives expressing viewpoints to reach audiences, because if they were to work in public relations, they would be trying to get a client, such as a public figure, radio time or media time—publicity.”

Similarly, Ella Esmay, a junior political science and history student at Shepherd, said the Capitol and Supreme Court visits correlated directly to her classroom learnings.

“The precedents set in the Supreme Court determine the constitutionality of our laws, and the hard work done by representatives and senators is all toward the goal of creating legislation,” Esmay said.

When asked why it’s important to offer an opportunity like this, Horst said it allows students to experience new things and better understand how civil conversations should occur. “The reality of how people from opposing sides of many issues can sit down and have a conversation, but it doesn’t have to be this contentious performance.”

Kushin added that connecting with figures in Washington offers students firsthand experience not always found in a traditional classroom setting.

Looking ahead, the Stubblefield Institute hopes to offer another trip to Washington this spring, Horst said. More immediate programming by the institute includes the Education in the Panhandle from Legislation to Lesson Plans community engagement conversation on Sept. 29 and the annual “Not Your Parents’ Debate” Debate on Nov. 23, hosted by the Stubblefield Institute Civility Club.

Reflecting on why the institute does this important work, Horst said seeing students engaged and connecting with the guests stood out. “It was a great opportunity to see what the future looks like for us.”